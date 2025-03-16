The Tikal Ruins, located in the heart of the Guatemalan rainforest, are an impressive archaeological site and the remnants of one of the greatest Mayan cities. Flourishing between 200 and 900 AD, Tikal was a hub of Mayan civilisation and featured towering temples, palaces, and plazas. Today, visitors can explore this UNESCO World Heritage site, marveling at the grandeur of structures like the Temple of the Great Jaguar and Temple of the Masks. Surrounded by lush vegetation and teeming with biodiversity, the Tikal Ruins offer a captivating blend of history, nature, and mystery.