PIA to resume UK flights after Eid as EU ban lifts

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume flights to the United Kingdom (UK) after Eidul Fitr, following the European Union's decision to lift its long-standing ban on the airline. The announcement was made by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner with journalists and TikTok influencers in London, Dr. Faisal revealed that the first phase of the resumption plan will see flights departing from London and Manchester to Pakistan. He also noted that efforts are ongoing to restore flight operations from Birmingham in the near future.

A special ceremony will be held to mark the official relaunch, with members of the media in attendance.

The EU ban on PIA was imposed in June 2020 after a tragic PIA plane crash in Karachi and subsequent revelations by the then Aviation Minister regarding pilots operating with fraudulent licenses. The lifting of the ban earlier this year saw PIA’s first European flight land in Paris on January 10, 2024, ending a four-and-a-half-year suspension.

PIA Privatization Gains Momentum

Meanwhile, the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines has accelerated, attracting significant interest from major investment groups. Sources indicate that prominent business entities, including Arif Habib Group, Taba Group, and YB Holdings, have expressed a keen interest in acquiring the national carrier.

Key meetings have reportedly been held in Islamabad between representatives of these groups and government officials to discuss the terms of acquisition. The interested parties are willing to proceed with the purchase, provided their conditions are met.

The resumption of UK flights and the potential privatization of PIA mark a significant turning point for the airline as it looks to restore its global reputation and financial stability.