PM Shehbaz lauds FIA, IB for arresting Jajja gang leader

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has commended officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) for successfully apprehending Usman Jajja, the notorious leader of the Jajja gang involved in human trafficking.

Speaking to the officials in Islamabad on Sunday, the Prime Minister directed authorities to further intensify operations against human traffickers, emphasizing that such criminals not only endanger human lives but also tarnish Pakistan’s global reputation.

In recognition of their efforts, Shehbaz Sharif awarded a cash prize of one million rupees each to the officials involved in the operation.

Usman Jajja was a key figure responsible for the tragic Greece boat accident last year, which claimed the lives of several Pakistanis.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on ongoing FIA and IB efforts to curb human trafficking and ensure stricter enforcement against those involved in this heinous crime.