PM to announce big relief on power bills in weeks

Shehbaz Sharif visits site of Daanish University of Emerging Sciences Says £190m recovered fraud money transferred to national exchequer by Supreme Court will be utilised to build university Decides to maintain prices of petroleum products at existing price.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to provide big relief to the people by substantially bringing down rates of electricity while maintaining prices of petroleum products at the previous level.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the prime minister said the government decided to transfer the complete financial benefit in the rate of electricity while keeping prices of petroleum at the past rates.

This measure was among all the other steps which would result in a meaningful reduction in the rates of electricity, he added.

The prime minister said a package was being prepared under a comprehensive and effective strategy for decrease in rates of electricity, adding details of the package were being finalised. He said the big package was being prepared to give relief to people in the rates of electricity due to the difference after change in oil prices in the international markets and other measures.

The package regarding reduction in electricity rates would be announced in the next few weeks. He said he after taking over government, he had pledged to give priority to provide relief to the people.

He expressed determination to provide relief to the people by reducing electricity rates in the next few weeks while give them other facilities as well. He said the relief would not only bring down electricity rates but would have an overall effect on inflation and would decrease it further. The prime minister himself would inform the nation about the relief measure. Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that establishment of Daanish University in Islamabad would not only become a model in the country but would also carve a niche among the world’s top educational centers on basis of quality education, research and development in applied sciences.

Addressing a ceremony at the site review of Daanish University of Emerging Sciences at Sector H -16, the prime minister said that it was a moment of joy for everyone as a piece of land of 100 acre was allocated for the establishment of Daanish University.

The prime minister said that no doubt, the country had good educational centers spread across in different provinces, but as far as he remembered, there was no proper research and development educational center dedicated to the modern applied sciences.

He expressed the hope that Daanish University could be equal to world-renowned educational institutions like Stanford, Oxford, MIT and others, adding that on Aug 14, 2026, the first section of the university would be operationalised.

He further informed that the government would have no relation with its functions and administration as it would work autonomously like the PKLI where legislation was made in this regard. PKLI was now functioning in the best way in the healthcare sector. Students from all over the country would get enrollment in different faculties of the university purely on the basis of merit. A Trust would be created and initially, the government would provide Rs10billion as seed money and later, it would run on the amount collected from fees of wealthy students while the poor students would be assisted.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, ministers, parliamentarians, experts and relevant authorities.

The prime minister said that names of the board of governors of Daanish University had been finalized so that the brilliant minds could contribute. The campus would be constructed with red facade which would have all the allied facilities, he added. About functioning of the Daanish schools across Punjab province, he said a large number of orphans and poor students were getting education there.

The centers equipped with free education, smart boards, IT laps, dormitories etc were providing all facilities to the students from backward areas, he added. He also appreciated teachers who left their well-paid jobs to teach students in far-flung areas at Daanish schools. The prime minister opined that the immense talent in those areas would have been wasted if the students were not properly educated.

He emphasised they could realise the real objectives of a prosperous Pakistan by striving to provide quality education to all. The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to former Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and the incumbent CJP Yahya Afridi for transferring the amount of 190 million pounds to government’s exchequer which would be utilised for the establishment of Daanish University.

The prime minister stressed that nations were built on basis of hard work and not by seeking of loans or funds and resolved to strive to make Pakistan a stronger and prosperous country and to realize the ideals of its founder Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Earlier, Minister for Federal Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, in his speech highlighted that the world had changed by achieving modern trends in science and technology.

He promised with the nation and the country that they would work hard to spread education and wisdom for the bright future of the country by undertaking similar initiatives.

The minister said they were laying a foundation of an educational center which would become a model to be emulated by the provinces.

Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal said that it was a historic day as it coincided with the education- friendly vision of the prime minister.

He said the biggest Global South educational endowment fund was created by Shehbaz Sharif in the form of Daanish schools during his tenure as CM Punjab where students from the backward areas got quality education.

Daanish University would be the next level where they would prepare workforce for the industrial revolution, he said, adding the university would have the facilities to impart education in AI, bio-technology, robotics, space sciences and other emerging technologies through applied research to create a platform to fill the gap between academia and industries.

Ahsan Iqbal said that they would also seek global partnership for the transfer of technology and to ensure that this institution should provide technology leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.

An amount of190 million pounds which belonged to people of Pakistan and returned by UK NCA from money laundering case, stood transferred to the government, he added.

The minister regretted that a government at that time had misused the amount and thanked the former CJP and current CJP for transferring the amount to the government.

The minister said that the amount would now be spent on the establishment of the state-of-the-art university where the undergraduate students from Daanish schools would get admissions.