PM to announce electricity relief package soon: Pervaiz Malik

9:00 PM | March 16, 2025
Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik says the government is committed to provide all possible relief to the people.

Talking to news persons in Lahore today, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working tirelessly for the country's development and prosperity of people.

He said that the Prime Minister successfully saved the country from default.

He said that the Prime Minister will soon present a comprehensive relief package for power consumers by reducing electricity prices.

In reply to a question, he said that the IMF has expressed confidence in Pakistan's economic policies.

Ali Pervaiz Malik emphasized that security forces personnel are making sacrifices for the defense of the motherland.

He said that we have to work together for the country’s development.

