Police arrest drug peddler, recover gutka

HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested a gutka dealer and recovered a huge quantity of gutka from his possession. The Station House officer (SHO) Baldia Police station Inspector Ghulam Farooque Rahoopoto under supervision of DSP Inayat Qureshi conducted a raid near Nana Baba Dargaah and held an accused Bhoora Qureshi and recovered 108 packets of Indian Gutka from his possession and registered a case against the suspect under the gutka and mainpuri act.