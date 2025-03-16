Sunday, March 16, 2025
Police arrest drug peddler, recover gutka

Staff Reporter
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on  Saturday arrested a gutka dealer and recovered a huge quantity of gutka from his possession. The Station House officer (SHO) Baldia Police station Inspector Ghulam Farooque Rahoopoto under supervision of DSP Inayat Qureshi conducted a raid near Nana Baba Dargaah and held an accused Bhoora Qureshi and recovered 108 packets of Indian Gutka from his possession and registered a case against the suspect under the gutka and mainpuri act.

Staff Reporter

