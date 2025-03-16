Policies continuity vital for national development, says planning minister

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal Saturday emphasized that continuity in policies is crucial for the country’s durable and long-term development.

Talking to the business community here at Prime Aluminium Industry (Pvt.) Limited, Sundar Industrial Estate, he mentioned that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) made difficult yet necessary decisions to pull the country out of crisis.

The planning minister noted that inflation has significantly decreased, and the policy rate has been reduced from 23 percent to 12 percent, signaling economic stability. “Pakistan is now ready to take off towards development,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed that political stability, peace, and long-term planning are essential for sustained economic growth. He cited examples of developed nations that have thrived due to consistent policies and timely reforms over the past decade. He warned that without innovation and adaptation, even industry giants can collapse, referencing the downfall of Nokia and BlackBerry, which failed to evolve with changing market trends. “New innovations and reforms replace outdated technologies, making continuous improvement a necessity,” he added.

Discussing the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative, he introduced its 5Es framework, which focuses on Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment, and other key economic drivers to ensure sustainable growth. He urged private manufacturers to enhance exports and improve the reliability of their products to compete internationally. “Businesses should compare themselves with global industries and adopt best practices. The government is actively working to facilitate the business community,” he assured.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of branding, research & development (R&D), quality diversification, and continuous innovation for business growth. He set a target for industries to expand exports, urging them to analyze emerging business trends and adopt new models. “The government is fully committed to supporting the business community. We are on the right track, and each business must contribute to boosting exports,” he said. He added that ‘Made in Pakistan’ should be promoted as a strong brand, which is the responsibility of local industries.

The planning minister assured the business community of discussing road and hospital infrastructure issues with the Punjab government, ensuring that industrial zones receive the necessary facilities to thrive.

The meeting at Prime Aluminium Industries Pvt. Ltd. was attended by Chairman Javed Iqbal, Chairman NTDC Dr. Fiaz Chaudhry, former SVP Zia Ullah Khan, STIA President Malik Azhar Ali, Shahzad Azam Khan, and other key industry representatives.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized that sustainable energy solutions are crucial for Pakistan’s future economic and industrial growth.

Talking to the media at Pacific Green Energy (PGE) factory, here on Saturday, he congratulated the PGE factory for its groundbreaking efforts in green energy innovation. He reiterated that China has played a key role in Pakistan’s energy sector, helping the country overcome its power crisis and develop essential infrastructure. However, he criticized the 2018 political transition, stating that it had negatively impacted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and slowed down the industrialization process. He emphasized that consistent policies and long-term economic planning are essential for sustainable development.

Ahsan Iqbal underscored the importance of Business-to-Business (B2B) collaboration in CPEC Phase 2, highlighting that China’s rising labor costs present an opportunity for Pakistan to attract industries and investment. He stressed that Pakistan must focus on industrial relocation and manufacturing growth by leveraging its lower labor costs and skilled workforce.

He urged traders and business communities to adopt global best practices and ensure that “Made in Pakistan” becomes a recognized brand worldwide. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating private sector growth, stating that investment-friendly policies will be introduced to support local and international investors.

The planning minister praised the Green Energy Project, completed with China’s cooperation, and stressed the urgent need to adopt Electric Vehicle (EV) technology. He noted that EV adoption would help combat environmental challenges, improve transportation efficiency, and reduce fuel dependency.

He reiterated that “Uraan Pakistan” is the roadmap for Pakistan’s economic future, with a strong focus on exports and private sector-led growth. He urged businesses to expand their exports, invest in research and development (R&D), and innovate to remain competitive in international markets.

He also pointed out that the Reko Diq mining project would contribute billions of dollars annually, bringing prosperity to Balochistan and Pakistan as a whole.

On infrastructure development, Ahsan Iqbal confirmed that the ML-1 railway project is on track, with construction set to begin in 2025. He stated that this mega project will enhance trade, logistics, and regional connectivity, making Pakistan a key transit hub. He also assured that the National Action Plan (NAP) is being fully implemented, reaffirming the government’s commitment to security, stability, and economic progress.

To a question, he said that Pakistan is ready to take off with industrial growth, infrastructure development, and an aggressive focus on exports. He urged businesses, investors, and policymakers to work together to strengthen the economy and build a prosperous Pakistan.