PPP outperforms all parties in attendance in Senate

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) outperformed all parliamentary parties in terms of attendance in the Senate during the 2024-25 parliamentary year of the Upper House, which ended on March 11.

As many as six PPP lawmakers are among the top 10 senators with maximum attendance during the year, according to the ‘Parliamentary Year Report’ released by the Senate Secretariat. PPP Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan is at the top of the list by attending 62 out of the total 66 actual sittings during the full parliamentary year. The other five PPP senators among top 10 attendees included Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Ms Husna Bano, Dost Ali Jeesar, Shahadat Awan and Poonjo Bheel. All of them are from Sindh except Senator Bano who belongs to Balochistan.

The other lawmakers on the list included two from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and one each from the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) and the Awami National Party (ANP). They are former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed and Khalil Tahir Sindhu of the PML-N, Kamil Ali Agha of the PML-Q and Hidayatullah Khan of the ANP. The Senate held a total of 12 sessions during the parliamentary year, with 78 members being the maximum attendance on a single day and 21 members the minimum attendance. On average 56 (58 percent) members attended each sitting.

Out of its total 111 working days, the house held actual 66 sittings. The house met for 139 hours and 24 minutes during the parliamentary year - or on average met for 2 hours and 14 minutes per sitting.

The lengthiest sitting was recorded for five hours and 27 minutes on 22 May 2024 and the house just met for 12 minutes in a shortest sitting held on 24 January 2025.

In all, 17 ordinances were laid before the house during the parliamentary year - 13 of them during two months from April 25 to June 25, 2024. The house passed 12 government and 11 private members’ bills and out of 809 admitted questions, 313 were replied to and 60 were deferred.

A total of 17 government bills were introduced in the Senate during the year, out of which 12 were passed, and 11 bills got approval out of the total 42 private members’ bills tabled in the house. It also passed the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Similarly, the house received a total of 1,057 starred questions, out of which 809 were admitted, 195 disallowed and 53 lapsed. Of the admitted questions, 313 were replied to, while 60 were deferred. Likewise, 111 unstarred questions were received with 55 admitted, 50 disallowed and 23 replied to.

The Upper House also handled 116 resolutions, of which 43 were admitted, 52 disallowed and 17 successfully passed. These resolutions covered a range of critical issues, including national security, international relations, infrastructure development and human rights.

Under Rule 218 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012, as many as 146 motions were received. Of these, 87 motions lapsed despite admission, while only one was referred to the standing committee concerned.

The Senate received 192 calling attention notices. Of these, 25 were discussed in the house while 33 were disallowed. The year also saw eight privilege motions with four referred to the Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges. Additionally, 29 adjournment motions were submitted in the house.

A total of 39 standing and functional committees of the house conducted 242 meetings during the period.