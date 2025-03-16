PPP to get share in development projects in Punjab

LAHORE - Following another round of negotiations between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, the latter has agreed to accommodate the PPP in Punjab by allocating a share in development projects, it has been learnt.

Consultation meeting of the Coordination Committees of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) was held on Saturday evening at the Governor House, Lahore to thrash out differences over power sharing in the biggest province.

Insiders revealed that the PML-N has accepted one of the PPP’s key demands, granting it a role in both ongoing and upcoming development projects across various constituencies. They further divulged that the development and administrative issues regarding South Punjab would be sorted out in the next meeting to be held on April 12.

A joint communique issued after the meeting said that both parties agreed to work together and implement projects of public interest immediately. “In today’s meeting, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s welfare and development projects in the province were reviewed”, the communique stated.

The leaders also agreed to hold meetings regularly on every Saturday in the first week of every month. The next meeting of the Coordination Committees will be held on April 12.

The PPP was represented by former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Ali Haider Gillani and Syed Hassan Murtaza.

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, while Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Senior Provincial Minister of Punjab Mariyum Aurangzeb and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan have dismissed reports of differences between the PPP and PML-N over power-sharing in the province. The two leaders stated this at an Iftar dinner hosted by industrialists Sheikh Ahmed Dawood and Sheikh Imran Dawood in honor of senior journalists.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan reaffirmed that the PPP, PML-N alliance is focused on the development, security, and welfare of the people and will continue in the national interest. Governor Saleem Haider dismissed speculation over the alleged demands of PPP to have its say in matters of postings of administrative officers, saying that his party was not discussing appointments like DCs and ACs with the PML-N. “We are focussed on bigger issues”, he added.

Also, in a symbolic display of unity, Governor Haider and Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan arrived together for the event and broke their fast side by side.