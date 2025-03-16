Price magistrates tasked for ensuring controlled prices

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak has urged for more stringent steps to control prices during Ramadan. He said that profiteers and hoarders create a lot of inconveniences for the general public so they deserve no leniency. Price magistrates should ensure their presence in important bazaars.

The activities of price magistrates should not be targeting specific places rather they should take action across the board.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in his office on Saturday.

He also reviewed the operations against the overpricing across the division. It was briefed that the number of price magistrates deployed across the division is 181.