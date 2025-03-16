PTI demands healing touch to develop consensus against terrorism

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday stated that any proposed national conference on security and counterterrorism without the involvement of former prime minister Imran Khan would be a futile exercise. PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram in a statement fired broadside at the federal government asking the ministers to demonstrate some sagacity and wisdom, emphasising that Pakistan stood at a critical juncture and required a healing touch to extinguish the flames engulfing the nation. He strongly condemned the statements made by the federal ministers of the ruling coalition after the Jaffar Express train hijacking, calling them “both criminal and disgraceful.” Waqas asserted that those who exploited the Army and martyrs for their vile politics were not only despicable and ignorant but also utterly callous and shameless, posing a grave threat to the country and society. He alleged that the government’s politicisation of terrorism and internal security was inadvertently aiding terrorist strategies. He further emphasised that the surge and spread of terrorism were directly linked to electoral manipulation, and those who have stolen the mandate must be held accountable by the nation. The information secretary noted that it was high time to convene a national conference with participation from all political parties, nationalist leaders, intellectuals, media representatives, the legal fraternity, religious leaders and scholars from all schools of thought.

The conference, he suggested, should focus on identifying the root causes of terrorism and formulating a comprehensive, collective strategy to rid the country of this menace. He went on to say that the state institutions must operate strictly within their constitutionally mandated framework, adding that they should neither exceed their legal authority nor undermine or compromise their constitutional and legal responsibilities. Furthermore, he asserted that they must ensure the enforcement of their mandate, come what may.