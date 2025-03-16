Sunday, March 16, 2025
Punjab govt forms LAHR to restore Lahore’s heritage

7:37 PM | March 16, 2025
The Punjab government has established the Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival (LAHR) to restore and preserve the city's historic sites.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, focusing on identifying and removing encroachments from heritage sites.

Nawaz Sharif was appointed patron-in-chief of LAHR’s steering committee. Officials identified five locations for underground parking and reviewed proposals to restore Neela Gumband’s original structure.

Restoration plans were also discussed for Lahore Fort, Jahangir and Noor Jahan’s tombs, Shalimar Gardens, and Kamran’s Baradari. Maryam Nawaz directed the removal of encroachments around Circular Road and Lahore’s historic gates.

Nawaz Sharif stressed the need to preserve Lahore’s heritage, comparing it to European cities that maintain their historical integrity, and urged compensation for affected businesses.

