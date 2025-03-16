Sunday, March 16, 2025
Quetta-Chaman train service resumes after four-day suspension

Web Desk
3:43 PM | March 16, 2025
Train service between Quetta and Chaman has been restored after a four-day suspension, railway officials confirmed. However, train operations from Quetta to other provinces remain halted.

Train services were suspended on March 11 following an attack on the Jaffar Express. Meanwhile, railway authorities have cleared the Mushkaf railway track in Kachhi district, Balochistan, for repairs.

Relief trains have been dispatched from Sibi and Machh, with repair work on the damaged track expected to take 8 to 10 hours. Efforts are underway to restore full railway operations as soon as possible.

