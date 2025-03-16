Railways minister announces Rs5.2m for families of officials martyred in train attack

LAHORE - Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief of Army Staff have decided that terrorists, whether in Pakistan or those who have fled to other countries, will not be spared. Speaking at a press conference at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters on Saturday, Abbasi criticised elements within Pakistan who failed to condemn the Jaffar Express attack, despite China and the United States expressing their condemnation. He urged political parties to set aside differences and unite for national security. Abbasi confirmed that a police constable and a railway mechanical worker were martyred in the Jaffar Express attack, adding that their sacrifices are invaluable. He announced compensation of Rs. 5.2 million for their families, along with railway jobs for their children. He also declared that railway police constables will now work in pay scale-7 and ASIs in scale-11, bringing their salaries and benefits in line with Punjab Police. The minister pointed out that Pakistan, as a nuclear power, is the first among 57 Islamic countries, making it a target for destabilisation by global forces. He accused India of supporting terrorist activities by opening 22 consulates in Afghanistan and facilitating terror attacks in Pakistan.