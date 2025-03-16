Raja Pervaiz Ashraf calls for a system that ensures justice

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, has emphasized the need for a system that ensures justice in organizational appointments, urging that nominations should be made based on merit rather than personal preferences.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the PPP Provincial Task Committee on Organizational Matters at Governor House Lahore on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and other key party members, including Hassan Murtaza, Neelum Jabbar, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman,Usman Malik, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Aurangzeb Burki, Faisal Mir, Naveed Chaudhry, Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry, Bushra Manzoor Maneka, Naseem Sabir, Ahsan Rizvi, Farrukh Baseer, and Basharat Ali.

Chairperson PTCOM Hassan Murtaza gave a detailed briefing on the committee’s work, and the participants agreed on a 10 Town based new organizational structure for Lahore Urban Division. Additionally, recommendations for Sheikhupura, Nankana, Chiniot, and Sahiwal were finalized.Addressing the meeting, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf stressed that new appointments should be made carefully, selecting dedicated, resourceful individuals who understand the system, as frequent restructuring creates instability. He assured that the participants’ suggestions would be conveyed to the party leadership.

Nadeem Afzal Chan proposed that district-level vice presidents and information secretaries should be educated individuals and that those performing well at the district level should be promoted to divisional bodies.

Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman remarked that political acumen is tested during authoritarian regimes and emphasized that the party has ample time to prepare for the future. He suggested that election tickets should only be given to candidates who genuinely intend to contest elections.

Chaudhry Aslam Gill highlighted that due to a lack of resources, the party struggles to find strong candidates. Naveed Chaudhry proposed that the organizational structure should be based on national constituencies.

Aurangzeb Burki suggested that appointments should be given to individuals actively working on the ground rather than those focused solely on social media.

Faisal Mir called for the immediate notification of the PSF (People’s Student Federation) organizational structure, to which Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider responded by recommending that other PSF members should also be included in the new structure.