Sunday, March 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rally on Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat day held

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A rally regarding the special day of Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat was held here at Data Darbar on Saturday. Secretary for Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari led the rally. He said that every believer is ready to protect the honor of the Prophet (PBUH).  Addressing the participants at the rally, Tahir Bokhari said that the growing trends of Islamophobia was worrying, and the international community should take action. He said that insulting the sanctities of Muslims under the guise of freedom of expression could not be allowed. He said that Islam is the guardian of peaceful coexistence and the champion of interfaith harmony.

Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Sheikh Muhammad Jamil, along with eminent scholars, respected preachers, well-known academic and religious figures, and a large number of pilgrims participated in the rally.

Israeli atrocities are painful and the growing trend of Islamophobia is regrettable. Secretary Auqaf said that all religions of the world teach the lesson of peaceful coexistence and social peace.

APNS elects office bearers of executive body

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1742105274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025