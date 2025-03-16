Rana Sanaullah blames RAW for terror attacks in Pakistan

Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah has accused India’s intelligence agency, RAW, of orchestrating terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media in his hometown, he dismissed the need for a large-scale military operation in Balochistan, stating that security forces are already conducting extensive operations to eliminate terrorists.

“Our armed forces carry out intelligence-based operations daily, neutralizing terrorists and dismantling their networks,” he said, emphasizing that Pakistan’s security forces have successfully thwarted numerous attacks.

He further accused RAW of actively destabilizing Pakistan by funding and arming militant groups, calling it the "mother of terrorists" responsible for uniting various factions against the country.