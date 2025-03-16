Sunday, March 16, 2025
Security forces kill three terrorists in Nushki

Web Desk
3:52 PM | March 16, 2025
National

Security forces have killed three terrorists in initial response to their attack on an FC convoy in Nushki.    

According to security sources, the FC convoy was hit by a suicide and bomb blast by the banned terrorist outfit, BLA this morning.          

One terrorist was killed in the suicide blast.                                      

Three FC personnel and two civilians also got martyred in the cowardly suicide attack.               

Security forces have cordoned off the area, blocking all escape routes of terrorists.

A clearance operation has been started in the area which will continue till the elimination of all terrorists. 

