Selective Freedoms

Pakistan has rightly used the United Nations platform to urge decisive global action against Islamophobia, a menace that has only grown more insidious under the guise of free speech and political discourse. In a world that claims to champion human rights and freedom of expression, the blatant suppression of pro-Palestinian voices, the criminalisation of protests, and the deliberate conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism lay bare the West’s hypocrisy.

The rise of Islamophobia is no coincidence—it is a direct result of a biased global order that tolerates, if not encourages, discrimination against Muslims while vehemently protecting certain narratives from scrutiny. The same nations that have long prided themselves on upholding civil liberties are now at the forefront of silencing dissent, punishing those who dare to question power structures, and framing legitimate criticism of Israel as hate speech. This selective outrage exposes the reality that freedom of speech has never been an absolute principle but rather a tool wielded at the convenience of those in power.

The issue at hand extends beyond Islamophobia. Today, it is Muslims who face targeted oppression; tomorrow, it will be any group or ideology that challenges the entrenched interests of the powerful. The global community must recognise that the precedent being set is dangerous for all, not just for one religion or one people. If repression remains unchecked, the world will descend further into a space where the only permissible speech is that which aligns with the dominant, hegemonic narrative.

This is a moment of reckoning. The world must reject the divisions being artificially created to suppress genuine movements for justice. It is imperative to stand on the right side of history before the space for dissent is entirely eroded.