Shopkeepers fined for overpricing in Nawabshah

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH  -  District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad continued its crackdown on profiteers, imposing fines worth Rs14,700 on 15 shopkeepers/vendors for overpricing. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars across all tehsils conducted operations against profiteers. Various vendors, including those selling vegetables, fruits, groceries, and dairy products, were fined Rs 9,700 for overpricing. On the other hand, officials from the Bureau of Supply imposed fines amounting to Rs 5,000 on violators of administration issued price lists.

Authorities have reiterated that overpricing will not be tolerated, and strict action would continue against those violating price regulations.

