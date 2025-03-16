Sindh MPA Jam Mehtab’s convoy attacked in Ghotki

Unknown assailants attacked the convoy of Sindh MPA Jam Mehtab near Daharki, Ghotki district, killing his guard and driver while seriously injuring two other guards.

The attack occurred near Daharki Narli Bridge, but Jam Mehtab remained unharmed.

Following the incident, police cordoned off the area. The deceased guard’s body and the injured were taken to Daharki Hospital, with the injured later shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan for further treatment.

A Jam House spokesperson stated that Jam Mehtab was visiting his agricultural lands when the convoy was ambushed.

The MPA accused former Sindh MPA Shehryar Shar of orchestrating the attack and vowed revenge.

Sindh Chief Minister took notice of the incident, condemned the attack, and directed the IGP to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Meanwhile, Sindh Interior Minister Zia Hassan Lanjar has sought a report from SSP Ghotki.