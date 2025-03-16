Sunday, March 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh MPA Jam Mehtab’s convoy attacked in Ghotki

Sindh MPA Jam Mehtab’s convoy attacked in Ghotki
Web Desk
7:58 PM | March 16, 2025
National

Unknown assailants attacked the convoy of Sindh MPA Jam Mehtab near Daharki, Ghotki district, killing his guard and driver while seriously injuring two other guards.

The attack occurred near Daharki Narli Bridge, but Jam Mehtab remained unharmed.

Following the incident, police cordoned off the area. The deceased guard’s body and the injured were taken to Daharki Hospital, with the injured later shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan for further treatment.

A Jam House spokesperson stated that Jam Mehtab was visiting his agricultural lands when the convoy was ambushed.

 The MPA accused former Sindh MPA Shehryar Shar of orchestrating the attack and vowed revenge.

Sindh Chief Minister took notice of the incident, condemned the attack, and directed the IGP to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Meanwhile, Sindh Interior Minister Zia Hassan Lanjar has sought a report from SSP Ghotki.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1742105274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025