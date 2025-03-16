SITE demands two-week extension for ST returns filing deadline

KARACHI - Ahmed Azeem Alvi, president of the SITE Association of Industry, has expressed serious concerns over the issues faced by users of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) online IRIS system.

In a statement, SITE president highlighted that taxpayers are encountering multiple challenges within the IRIS system, including changes to the HS Code regime, non-acceptance of units of measurement, and difficulties uploading annexures, among others. As a result, they are unable to file their monthly sales tax returns on time.

Alvi emphasized that these issues are widespread, affecting all taxpayers. The entire supply chain is unable to initiate their return filings.

The SITE president has appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan to take immediate notice of the situation and issue directives to resolve the hurdles hindering sales tax return filings. He has also requested an extension of at least two weeks for the filing of sales tax returns.