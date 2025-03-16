SMBB medical university signs MoU with COMSTECH Versity

LARKANA - Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana and COMSTECH Islamabad have signed an MoU to foster collaboration in Health, Research, AI, Technology, and Innovation on Saturday. The agreement aims to enhance joint academic and scientific research programs, student and faculty exchanges, and for providing opportunities for students and researchers from OIC member countries and SMBBMU. The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah, Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, in Islamabad, in the presence of Prof. Mir Hassan Khoso, Director ORIC SMBBMU and Mr. Haris Akram program manager, COMSTECH. Both institutions will organize workshops, conferences, and training programs to support academic activities and clinical services among OIC countries.

COMSTECH will support in developing a State of the Art Centre for AI and another Centre for Climate Change Studies at the SMBB Medical University and also for providing research fellowships to faculty members and postgraduates of SMBBMU while SMBBMU will provide training workshops and short courses for healthcare providers of OIC member countries and also send its faculty members and students to provide clinical services in OIC countries.

This partnership aims to utilise latest technology, scientific research, and innovation in improving healthcare services, while strengthening academic ties between SMBBMU, COMSTECH and OIC member states. Prof. Shah and Prof. Chaudhary expressed their strong commitment for working together for capacity building of healthcare providers to improve the health and quality of life for people of poorest nations in Africa and Middle East.