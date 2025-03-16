Sunday, March 16, 2025
Strom Warriors secure top spot in AKG Premier League Qualifiers

Staff Reporter
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Strom Warriors sealed their place at the top of the AKG Premier League Season 2 qualifiers with a thrilling four-wicket victory over Super Kings at Aga Khan Gymkhana Ground. Chasing a target of 174, Strom Warriors reached 177/6, thanks to an impressive 56 runs from Naseeb Noor Ali, who also claimed a wicket to earn the man of the match award. Amir Hayyat struck 45 while the duo’s 99-run opening stand set the foundation for victory. Earlier, Super Kings posted 173/9 in 20 overs, with Imran Mehboob (42), Amin Akbar Ali (29), and Shahbaz Karim (27) leading the charge. Captain Hamid Ali took 2/28. At the post-match ceremony, Chairman UC 4 Jinnah Town, Saleem Nadir, presented man of the match award to Naseeb Noor Ali.

Staff Reporter

