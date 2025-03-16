Sunday, March 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sukkur police foil large-scale narcotics smuggling attempt

Sukkur police foil large-scale narcotics smuggling attempt
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  In a successful operation, Sukkur police on Saturday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics. The operation was carried out under the directives of DIG Sukkur Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar and SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan. As part of the police’s crackdown on individuals involved in social evils, the Sukkur police have launched a massive operation against those involved in narcotics smuggling. This operation is a significant step towards curbing the menace of narcotics in the region. The successful operation is a testament to the police’s efforts to combat narcotics smuggling and ensure public safety. Further details of the operation are awaited.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1742013334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025