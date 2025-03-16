The Neglect of Animals and Plants

I am Noor Fatima, writing to draw the attention of the government and concerned authorities, through your esteemed newspaper, to the growing neglect of animals and plants in our society, particularly in F.B. Area Block 15, Karachi.

As society advances, the natural world is being pushed into the background, severely impacting animal life and contributing to global warming. Deforestation is occurring at an alarming rate, degrading the environment for both humans and animals while exacerbating climate change. Similarly, stray animals suffer due to a lack of food, shelter, and medical care. While the state focuses on technological and economic advancements, it often overlooks the rights of animals and the environment, which are vital components of our shared ecosystem.

On my daily commute to university, I can hardly spot more than one or two trees per street. Last week, I witnessed several dogs and cats suffering from malnutrition. Is it not the government’s responsibility to protect their basic rights? It is disheartening to see such neglect in a country that prides itself on being an Islamic state.

I strongly urge the government to establish a dedicated organisation to address these issues—an entity that provides stray animals with food, shelter, and vaccinations while operating with honesty and transparency. Additionally, tree plantation drives, awareness campaigns on responsible pet care, and stricter laws against deforestation and animal cruelty are essential steps toward addressing these concerns.

If we continue to neglect animals and plants, the ecological balance will deteriorate further, with dire consequences for all. I implore the authorities and fellow citizens to take this matter seriously before it is too late.

NOOR FATIMA,

Karachi.