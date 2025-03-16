Three retailers held for illegal deduction from beneficiaries

BUREWALA - The police have arrested three retailers for illegally deducting amounts ranging from Rs500 to 1,000 from the financial aid provided under the Ramazan Nigheban Package. The police have also seized the devices, mobile phones and the deducted money before registering a case against them.

Taking action on numerous public complaints, Sadar Police Checkpost Dilan Bangla raided the shops of retailers and arrested three retailers red-handed while they were unlawfully deducting money from the aid intended for deserving people. The arrested outlaws were identified as Usman Yousaf, Waleed Raza and Muhammad Waqas. A case has been registered and further legal proceedings were underway, police sources added.