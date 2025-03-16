Two cops martyred in terrorist attacks in KP

Two police personnel were martyred in late-night terrorist attacks targeting multiple locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including police stations, a checkpoint, and a Sui Gas office.

A security guard was martyred in an attack on the Sui Gas office in Isakhamari, while Sub-Inspector Aslam Noor embraced martyrdom in an assault on Yaqoob Shaheed Police Station.

In Peshawar, militants attacked the Pajgi police checkpoint, killing a police constable. Security forces launched a retaliatory operation, and a search effort is underway to apprehend the attackers.

Meanwhile, the recent attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express resulted in 21 passenger casualties. The military confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved were eliminated.