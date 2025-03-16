Sunday, March 16, 2025
Two killed in road mishap

March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   A man and a minor girl were killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Kot Adu on  Saturday. According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place in the jurisdiction of Sananwan Police Station, near Bakhi Chowk, a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle. As a result, motorcycle rider and minor kid died on spot while a woman sustained injuries. Rescue teams shifted the deceased and the injured woman to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.Local Police started investigation for arrest of the vehicle driver who managed to escape from the scene.

