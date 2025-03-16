Sunday, March 16, 2025
Universal Club thump Zawari Academy in Rafique Memorial Ramzan T20 League

Chief guest Malik Nasar, CEO Pak Lion Cricket Academy, gives away man of the match award to Harris Khan.

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2025
LAHORE  -  Universal Club secured a commanding 90-run victory over Zawari Academy in the 1st Rafique Memorial Ramzan T20 Cricket League 2025 match at Jubilee Town Ground Lahore.

Batting first, Universal Club posted an imposing total of 217/4 in their allotted 20 overs. M. Harris led the charge with a brilliant 57-run knock, while Afzal Gill contributed a solid 49 runs, ensuring their team set a daunting target. In response, Zawari Academy struggled against Universal Club’s disciplined bowling attack and were bowled out for 127 runs. Akhtar Zawari fought hard with 32 runs, while Imran added 19 to the total. However, their efforts were in vain as Nadir Shah (2/6), Hussain Shah (2/11), and Harris Khan (2/16) dismantled the batting lineup with impressive spells.

At the post-match ceremony, Malik Nasar, CEO of Pak Lion Cricket Academy, presented the Aftab Qarshi man of the match award to Harris Khan for his outstanding bowling performance. The match was officiated by umpires Qaiser Waheed and Shahid Dewan, with Usman Sajid serving as the scorer.

