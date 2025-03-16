Sunday, March 16, 2025
Vehari’s public library presents a picture of dilapidated building

VEHARI: Goats roaming in front of district public library.

Vehari's public library presents a picture of dilapidated building
Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

VEHARI  -  Vehari’s intellectual heritage, the public library, which was once a hub of knowledge and literature, now presents a picture of a dilapidated building due to neglect.

The municipality’s indifference, staff incompetence, and lack of proper maintenance have led to this educational institution’s decline. In the modern era, where mobile phones and the internet have distanced youth from books, the library’s unavailability of books, poor cleanliness, and lack of facilities have severed the connection between book lovers and literature. The furniture, cupboards, carpets, and doors are all in a state of disrepair.

According to citizens, the last time books and journals were added to the library was 15 years ago, and since then, no official has shown any concern for its plight.

The staff’s negligence has further worsened the situation. Often, stray goats can be seen roaming around the library. The city’s intellectual and literary circles are expressing deep concern over this decline and demanding that the municipality take immediate steps to restore the public library.  The library’s reconstruction, provision of new books, and staff training are necessary to encourage the city’s youth and elderly to return to reading. Will Vehari’s administration take practical steps to save this intellectual heritage, or will this center of knowledge remain forever lost in darkness? Citizens hope for immediate improvement.

APNS elects office bearers of executive body

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman

