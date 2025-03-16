Vice Chief of Naval Staff vows to ensure maritime safety

ISLAMABAD - The launching ceremony of the second Hangor Class submarine, PNS/M SHUSHUK (Desig), was held at Shuangliu Base, Wuhan in China.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the ceremony, he highlighted the importance of maritime security in prevailing geo-strategic environment of the region, as well as Pakistan Navy’s commitment to safeguarding national interests and ensuring a safe and conducive maritime environment for all.

He emphasized that Hangor Class submarines, equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, will play a pivotal role in maintaining the balance of power and maritime order in the region.

He expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress and underscored that the Hangor Class Submarine Project will add a new dimension to time-tested Pakistan-China friendship.

The Government of Pakistan signed an agreement with CSOC to acquire eight Hangor Class submarines during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan.

Under this contract, four submarines will be built in China, while the remaining four will be constructed in Pakistan under the Transfer of Technology program.