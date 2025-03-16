Website for Pak Pavilion at World Expo inaugurated

KARACHI - Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Apex Committee SIFC, Faiz Ahmed, chief executive, and Sheryar Taj, secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), jointly inaugurated the official website for the Pakistan Pavilion at World Expo 2025 to be held in Osaka, Japan during a distinguished Digital Launch event in Lahore. This milestone event underscores Pakistan’s commitment to showcasing its innovation, culture, and economic potential on the global stage. The ceremony was honored by a large number of dignitaries, media and senior TDAP officials, reflecting the collective efforts toward a successful and impactful representation at World Expo 2025.