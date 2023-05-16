Tuesday, May 16, 2023
2-day workshop on short documentaries inaugurated

Our Staff Reporter
May 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -    A two-day training workshop on ‘Short documentaries and new trends in reels’ opened here at a lo­cal hotel on Monday. The workshop is being arranged by the Pakistan Information Centre (PIC) under the banner of the Press Information De­partment (PID), Ministry of Infor­mation and Broadcasting. Members of Lahore Press Club, journalists as­sociated with various TV channels and newspapers and media studies students participated in the train­ing workshop, who were imparted training on documentary making. At the workshop, senior journalists and specialists in documentary-making delivered lectures to the participants about stages of documentary produc­tion and tools for making short docu­mentaries. International filmmaker Umar Saeed taught the participants about modern tools and techniques for making documentaries and short trending videos. He discussed cre­ative, traditional and social contents, and asked the participants to focus on impactful films with great command of communications. Director General Press Information Department La­hore Shafqat Abbas, Deputy Director Admin Uzma Saleem, Coordinator PIC Awais Anwar also attended the workshop. Under this project of the Ministry of Information, the Pakistan Information Centre has so far pro­vided training to more than 10,000 journalists, students and social media influencers across the country. This year, the centre will provide train­ing to another 2,000 journalists and students of mass communication de­partments. In addition, the Pakistan Information Centre provides training to journalists in all major cities of the country including Islamabad, Kara­chi, Quetta, Peshawar, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

Our Staff Reporter

