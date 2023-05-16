2-day workshop on short documentaries starts

LAHORE - A two-day training workshop on ‘Short documentaries and new trends in reels’ opened here at a local hotel on Monday.

The workshop is being arranged by the Pakistan Information Centre (PIC) under the banner of the Press Information Department (PID), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Members of Lahore Press Club, journalists associated with various TV channels and newspapers and media studies students participated in the training workshop, who were imparted training on documentary making.

At the workshop, senior journalists and specialists in documentary-making delivered lectures to the participants about stages of documentary production and tools for making short documentaries.