5-day anti-polio drive kicked off in Rawalpindi dist

Rawalpindi-The five days long anti-polio drive was kicked off in Rawalpindi district here on Monday.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha launched the anti polio campaign by administering drops to children less five years on in Holy Family Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Rawalpindi Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Umer, Chief Executive Officer Health Department, Coordinator World Health Organization (WHO) and other senior and junior officers were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha said that the police along with other law enforcement agencies would provide full support to the administration of Rawalpindi during the polio campaign.

He said that the security of the polio teams has been made foolproof.

The campaign will remained continue from May 15 to May 21, he said.

“No child should be left without polio drops. He said that 10,15,000 children would be vaccinated against polio,” he said , adding that a total of 245 Union Council Medical Officers and 866 Area Incharges have been deputed to make the campaign sucessful.

He said that 3680 mobile teams have been constituted which would give polio drops to children at 320 fixed and 199 transit points.

He said that the teams have set a target of 2,50,000 children to be vaccinated on the first day of campaign.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said that the teams should resolve the refusal and non attended cases in the same day. He requested the parents to cooperate with anti polio teams which will be visiting door to door.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema said that the government is making all out efforts to eridicate the menace of polio from society.

He said that each and every citizen should realise his or her role and do cooperation with the anti polio teams.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made by police while polio teams have been provided special security, he said.