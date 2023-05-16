Tuesday, May 16, 2023
86 copy cases reported in last paper of SSC Part-II exam

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Monday visited different exam centres in Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Kotri and caught 86 students while cheating in the final paper of SSC part-II (Matric class,) annual exam.

According to the daily progress report shared by the convenor of the monitoring cell, out of 86 copy cases 43 were reported in Hyderabad City, 24 were in Jamshoro while 19 were in Latifabad.

Two impersonation cases, one each in Kotri and Hyderabad city were also reported and the report was sent to the Office of Controller Examinations.

OUR STAFF REPORT

