A Significant Contest

The Presidential elections in Türkiye are being closely watched by the entire international community due to the country’s major influence on geopolitical issues and relationships across the globe. Current President Erdogan’s leadership stint has seen the role of Ankara shift on the world stage. With a stake in key conflicts and global initiatives, this election was seen by many as a test case for the Erdogan Administration at a challenging time.

The devastation caused by the recent earthquakes and economic issues were considered positives for the current President’s opponents. With the election coming down to the wire, it is clear that these factors did end up having an effect, though perhaps not to the extent that the other candidates would have hoped for.

At the domestic level, the economic and cultural shift that has taken place under the President’s reign will also be seen as a key deciding factor in this result. The Turkish President almost managed to win the elections outright with 49.5 percent of the vote—this would not go to a runoff if President Erdogan had managed to secure 50 percent of the vote. Experts believe that staving off the opposition in this contest was key for Erdogan—it is expected that he will manage to win the runoff with relative ease after this.

May 28 will now be the decider between President Tayyip Erdogan and his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who came second in the polls with 44.8 percent of the vote. Mr Kilicdaroglu has already accused his rival party of possible foul play with insinuations of a foreign plot against him—the President has, in turn, accused his opponents of the same. This month may still be key for the contest as both sides gear up for the runoff election, however, once June comes around, the President of Türkiye and his party will have some tough choices to make on the future of the country and its policy promises.