AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

FAISALABAD - Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Munsaf Ali Khan, along with Civil Judge Sajid Bilal, visited central jail and released nine prisoners here on Monday.

The both judicial officers went to the jail hospital, women barracks, kitchen, and other barracks and inquired about facilities being provid­ed to the inmates.

The AD&SJ expressed satis­faction over the administrative and security measures taken in the jail by management.

Superintendent Jail Man­soor Akbar briefed the offi­cers about administrative and security measures in and out­side the jail.

DACOIT KILLED IN POLICE ENCOUNTER

A dacoit was killed in an en­counter with police in the area of Chak Jhumra police station on Monday.

A police spokesman said po­lice during routine patrolling signaled to stop a suspect near Chak No 103-JB Makkoana but the outlaw opened firing at po­licemen.

In retaliation, the criminal received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. The out­law was identified as Amir who was wanted to police of Sahi­anwala, Chiniot, Jalal Pur Bhat­tian and other police stations in 21 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was underway,he added.

61 RETAILERS IMPOSED FINE FOR OVERCHARGING

The price control magis­trates during a crackdown against profiteering imposed Rs 82,000 fine on 61 shop­keepers here on Monday.

The magistrates during in­spection of prices of fruits, vegetables, sugar, meat, chick­en and other edible items in various markets and bazaars found several shopkeepers in­volved in overcharging from consumers and imposed fines on the spot.