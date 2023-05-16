AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

FAISALABAD - Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Munsaf Ali Khan, along with Civil Judge Sajid Bilal, visited central jail and released nine prisoners here on Monday.
The both judicial officers went to the jail hospital, women barracks, kitchen, and other barracks and inquired about facilities being provided to the inmates.
The AD&SJ expressed satisfaction over the administrative and security measures taken in the jail by management.
Superintendent Jail Mansoor Akbar briefed the officers about administrative and security measures in and outside the jail.
DACOIT KILLED IN POLICE ENCOUNTER
A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police in the area of Chak Jhumra police station on Monday.
A police spokesman said police during routine patrolling signaled to stop a suspect near Chak No 103-JB Makkoana but the outlaw opened firing at policemen.
In retaliation, the criminal received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. The outlaw was identified as Amir who was wanted to police of Sahianwala, Chiniot, Jalal Pur Bhattian and other police stations in 21 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was underway,he added.
61 RETAILERS IMPOSED FINE FOR OVERCHARGING
The price control magistrates during a crackdown against profiteering imposed Rs 82,000 fine on 61 shopkeepers here on Monday.
The magistrates during inspection of prices of fruits, vegetables, sugar, meat, chicken and other edible items in various markets and bazaars found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging from consumers and imposed fines on the spot.