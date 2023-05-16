Agreement signed for summer skills camps

LAHORE - Punjab Industries Depart­ment/TEVTA, School Educa­tion Department and Higher Education Department here on Monday signed an agree­ment to organize summer skills camps in TEVTA insti­tutions. The Skills Summer Camp was inaugurated at Government MAO College in Lahore, with Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer and Provincial Education Min­ister Mansoor Qadir as the chief guests. The event was attended by Secretary Indus­tries Ehsan Bhatta, Secretary School Education, Secretary Higher Education, COO TE­VTA Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, Senior Director General TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bhar­wana, and others. Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer high­lighted that the summer skills camp is a revolutionary initiative by the government, providing students with an opportunity to learn new skills during their summer break. He emphasized the importance of this program in enhancing students’ skills and expressed confidence in its success based on the en­thusiasm of the attendees. Education Minister Mansoor Qadir stressed the signifi­cance of utilizing time effec­tively and emphasized that learning skills are essential for a promising future. He acknowledged the neglect of technical education in recent years, resulting in a high un­employment rate.