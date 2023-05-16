Agreement signed for summer skills camps

LAHORE - Punjab Industries Department/TEVTA, School Education Department and Higher Education Department here on Monday signed an agreement to organize summer skills camps in TEVTA institutions. The Skills Summer Camp was inaugurated at Government MAO College in Lahore, with Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer and Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir as the chief guests. The event was attended by Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhatta, Secretary School Education, Secretary Higher Education, COO TEVTA Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, Senior Director General TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, and others. Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer highlighted that the summer skills camp is a revolutionary initiative by the government, providing students with an opportunity to learn new skills during their summer break. He emphasized the importance of this program in enhancing students’ skills and expressed confidence in its success based on the enthusiasm of the attendees. Education Minister Mansoor Qadir stressed the significance of utilizing time effectively and emphasized that learning skills are essential for a promising future. He acknowledged the neglect of technical education in recent years, resulting in a high unemployment rate.