All steps taken to curb anti-social elements, says CM

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has writ­ten a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja detailing the incidents of vandalism taking place in the last few days and seeking an appointment to brief him and his team in detail about the current law and order situation in the province. “We have witnessed violence and bloodshed by anti-social elements in the entire country especially Punjab in the last few days. Many important government buildings were targeted, attacked and set ablaze” the chief minister ha writ­ten in the letter, adding that these violent incidents not only caused huge financial loss to the public and private properties but also many personnel of law enforcement agencies were also seriously injured while protecting the life and property of people. Mohsin Naqvi further stated in his letter that the Punjab government was committed to take all necessary measures to avoid any such future misadventure by the anti-social elements. The chief minister also expressed his desire to brief the CEC and other members of the commission regarding current law and order situation in the province and the steps taken by the provincial government in this regard at the convenient time.

CM VISITS PAF AIRBASE, JUDICIAL COMPLEX IN MIANWALI

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to PAF Base Mianwali and the Judicial Complex on Monday. He was accompanied by the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police. They received a com­prehensive briefing on the terrorist attack and the re­sulting damages caused by the agitators.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep admiration for the courageous police and security forces jawans who suc­cessfully thwarted the terrorist attack on PAF Air Base Mianwali. The chief minister highly praised their brav­ery and unwavering dedication to duty. During the visit, he inspected the site where a fixed aircraft stood outside the airbase, taking note of the damages caused by the attack. Additionally, he witnessed the devastating ef­fects of the fire and destruction in the judicial complex, providing necessary instructions to the relevant au­thorities for its reconstruction, repair, and maintenance. Addressing the media outside the PAF Airbase, Mohsin Naqvi asserted, “Our brave jawans demonstrated excep­tional courage in defending the airbase and averting a potentially catastrophic situation. The planning behind this terrorist attack had the potential for immense dam­age. Thanks to Allah Almighty, the officers and jawans of the Pakistan Air Force and Punjab police have set a remarkable example by safeguarding the airbase. We will strongly recommend medals for those officers and jawans who bravely thwarted this attack. Any individual who violates the law will face legal consequences.”

He asserted that strict legal action would be taken against those who violated the law, emphasizing that terrorism cases have been registered against the as­sailants involved in the airbase attack. Mohsin Naqvi assured that none of the culprits would be spared, and to date, 54 individuals connected to the attack have been apprehended, with a total of 323 arrests made in Mianwali. Responding to a question, he underscored the symbolic importance of the erected aircraft and the reason for his presence at the site, highlighting its sig­nificant symbolism. He reiterated his commitment to bringing all perpetrators to justice and firmly assured that no one would escape the consequences of their ac­tions. IG police highlighted the substantial financial loss incurred when a police vehicle is destroyed, amounting to approximately one and a half crore rupees, which ul­timately affects taxpayers. The Commissioner and RPO of Sargodha, along with the Deputy Commissioner and DPO of Mianwali, were also present during the visit.

CM INQUIRES AFTER INJURED POLICEMEN IN DHQ HOSPITAL

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital in Mianwali following his visit to the PAF airbase and judicial com­plex. During his time at the hospital, Mohsin Naqvi toured various wards and reviewed the medical facilities. He also visited the injured police jawans and expressed his con­cern for their well-being, offering prayers for their speedy recovery. Mohsin Naqvi commended the injured police­men for their unwavering spirit and appreciated their high morale. He provided necessary instructions to the hospital administration to ensure the proper treatment of the injured policemen. While conversing with the injured policemen, caretaker CM acknowledged their bravery in foiling the terrorist attack on the airbase. He expressed the nation’s pride in their heroic actions, as they crushed the malicious intentions of terrorism disguised under the pretext of politics.Mohsin Naqvi extended his visit to oth­er patients receiving treatment in the hospital, engaging in conversations with their attendants.