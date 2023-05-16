Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ambassador of Kazakhstan calls on FBR chairman

Ambassador of Kazakhstan calls on FBR chairman
APP
May 16, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin Monday called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and discussed matters of mutual interest pertaining to cooperation in customs. According to the FBR statement issued here, the meeting also discussed the matters of trade facilitation and regional connectivity. Mutual satisfaction was expressed over the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Mutual Administrative Assistance Agreement in Customs matters, which is in final stages of execution. Asim Ahmad assured that maximum facilitation will be extended to Kazakhstani businessmen intending to invest in Pakistan. During the meeting, it was agreed that both countries would continue to explore more avenues to further enhance cooperation in various areas of mutual concern.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023