Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ANF seizes over 10m intoxicated pills in Karachi

Agencies
May 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) after an intelligence based operation recovered more than 10 million intoxicated pills from a container in Karachi on Monday. An ANF spokesperson said the force, on a tip-off, intercepted the container at the South Asia Pakistan Terminal and frisked all parts.  He told after through search, the force recovered more than 10 million intoxicated tablets from the container. The main suspect, a resident of Lyari, was arrested after investigation. The spokesperson further said a case has been registered against the arrested suspect under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway to trace the whole network.

 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023