‘Are you a political party or terrorist outfit,’ Bilawal asks PTI

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party [PPP] Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a joint sitting of parliament yesterday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] to decide if it was a political party or a terrorist organization.
"PTI did not call for peaceful protests nor political gatherings. It decided to opt for a violent response instead and now it chose to act as a terrorist organisation rather than a political party," said Bilawal while commenting on the violent protests across the country.
He said that the unprecedented violent protests all over the country are deplorable. He said that if the PTI is a political party, then it should first condemn the arson attacks and violence - perpetrated during the widespread protests following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan - and apologise. "If it does not apologise, then we will not negotiate with a militant party, whether on the instructions of the chief justice or anyone else," he asserted. About PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said a man who during his tenure, would not tire of singing NAB's praises, and took sadistic pleasure in tormenting his political opponents, having Nawaz Sharif and his daughter be arrested, along with the then leader of the opposition, who was a cancer patient. "He [Imran Khan] wanted to compel the Chairman NAB to arrest President Zardari and Faryal Talpur, the latter was hospitalised in Islamabad," he said adding that the interior minister of the time in a cabinet meeting had warned Imran Khan that they too would be in the opposition someday. "Today, Imran Khan is criticising the very same NAB that he was so fond of. Had someone from our side been involved in such a case, we would have been put behind bars without a second thought," he said. In response to Imran Khan's arrest, he said that the PTI chief did not call for peaceful protests nor political gatherings. It decided to opt for a violent response instead. It chose to act as a terrorist organisation rather than a political party. "Instead of greeting the culprit with 'Nice to see you' remarks, the court should have condemned the militant organisation and terrorism," he said. "It is ultimately our responsibility to redirect the system and the democracy towards the correct path. All institutions should work within their constitutional domains for the betterment of the country," he said.