Army and Wapda reach final of 34th National Games softball event

LAHORE- Army and Wapda teams qualified for the final after outclassing their respective opponents in the semifinals of the softball women’s event of the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta on Monday. In the first semifinal, Wapda defeated HEC by 14-1 runs on the mercy rule in the fourth innings. Showcasing their talent, Wapda players Noreena, Iqra and Irum scored two runs each while Hani, Saiqa, Anila, Sidra and Ayesha scored one run each. Madina also played well and scored three valuable runs. In reply, the HEC players could score only one run by Samra. In the second semifinal encounter, Pak Army comprehensively defeated Sindh by 17-0 runs on the mercy rule in the third innings. For Army, the valuable scorers were Attiya, Humaira, Mayda, Rashida, Asia, Ansa, Waheeda and Benish, who scored two runs each while Zahida scored one run (Zahida and Ansa scored Home Run inside the Park). In the final, Army will clash with Wapda while the third position match will be played between HEC and Balochistan teams.