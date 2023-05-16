Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

At least 13 killed in Mexico highway crash  

Agencies
May 16, 2023
International

MATAMOROS - At least 13 people were killed when a passenger van and a semi-truck collided on a highway in northeastern Mexico on Sunday night, local authorities said. The vehicles crashed on a road between the cities of Zaragoza and Hidalgo in the border state of Tamaulipas.  “Civil protection authorities are responding, and so far they are reporting 13 people deceased,” Tamaulipas security officials said in a statement. Images shared by authorities showed the passenger van almost entirely destroyed by fire, with the semi-truck also severely burned.  The number of victims could increase, said an official from the prosecutor’s office, who did not want to be identified, as there were indications that the truck driver’s family was with him and may have died too. Early indications were that the driver may have fled. Local media reported that more than 20 people may have died in the crash and resulting fire, but first responders were still working to fully understand the situation at the scene, the prosecutor’s office official said.  The victims may have all been members of one family who had rented the van to drive to the northern city of Monterrey in Veracruz, local media reported.

Erdogan says 'well ahead' in election race as Türkiye awaits final results

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023