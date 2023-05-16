Tuesday, May 16, 2023
ATC asks Imran Khan to appear before court till 11:00 am

Web Desk
11:04 AM | May 16, 2023
An anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Tuesday ordered PTI chief Imran Khan to appear before court till 11:00 am in cases relating to arson and police violence in Zaman Park.

Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttur of the special anti-terrorism court conducted hearing of the case and asked former prime minister to attend court in arson and violence cases.

According to reports, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had decided to appear in special anti-terrorism court on Tuesday after the expiry of his interim bail.

The special anti-terrorism court had to hear two different cases of arson and police violence in Zaman Park. The court had sought a report from the head of the JIT regarding the investigation.

