Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC orders to shift Yasmin Rashid to Police Lines Hospital

ATC orders to shift Yasmin Rashid to Police Lines Hospital
Agencies
May 16, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday ordered shift­ing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to Police Lines Hospi­tal. The court ordered for her production on Tuesday again after getting her fitness cer­tificate from a government hospital. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case pro­ceedings, wherein the police produced Yasmin Rashid and sought her physical remand for investigation. The Sar­war Road police station had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers un­der Anti-Terrorism Act and 20 other heinous offences for at­tacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valu­ables worth over Rs150 mil­lion and setting it on fire.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023