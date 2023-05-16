ATC orders to shift Yasmin Rashid to Police Lines Hospital

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday ordered shift­ing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to Police Lines Hospi­tal. The court ordered for her production on Tuesday again after getting her fitness cer­tificate from a government hospital. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case pro­ceedings, wherein the police produced Yasmin Rashid and sought her physical remand for investigation. The Sar­war Road police station had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers un­der Anti-Terrorism Act and 20 other heinous offences for at­tacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valu­ables worth over Rs150 mil­lion and setting it on fire.