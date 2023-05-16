Tuesday, May 16, 2023
ATC sends PTI's Mehmoodur Rasheed on two-day physical remand
Web Desk
7:07 PM | May 16, 2023
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed on a two-day physical remand in vandalism at the Lahore’s Corps Commander House and damaging the public property case.

Punjab police produced Mr Rasheed before the court for a 14-day remand after arresting him the case. However, the court rejected the police’s plea and remanded him for two days in jail.

Earlier, Mr Rasheed had been arrested in planning the attacks on Corps Commander Lahore’s house, which later sparked condemnation by the armed forces and the government. The armed forces subsequently vowed to treat miscreants with iron hand.

