Awareness on climate change  

I am writing to express my deep concern about the lack of awareness regarding the environment and climate change. It is disheartening to see people remain unaware of the fact that climate change is real. Many countries, including our neighbor India, have started taking climate change seriously. Climate change is a rapidly growing problem that requires urgent attention. The impact of climate change is not limited to the environment, but it also affects human health, social and economic systems.

Unfortunately, our society is more concerned with short-term issues, and our leaders are also not taking this matter seriously. To address this issue, we must prioritize education and initiate awareness campaigns about environmental challenges. It is necessary to include this subject in our school curricula so that the upcoming generation becomes aware of this issue. Additionally, the media, influencers, and celebrities should start talking about it and spreading awareness. We must recognize the change an individual can bring by just being responsible for his/her actions. As individuals and a society, we have the power to take actions that will make a meaningful difference in the health of our planet. We must take environmental education seriously to preserve our planet for future generations.

SOLIA,

Karachi.